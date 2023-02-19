California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,662 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.93.

Visteon Stock Down 1.9 %

About Visteon

NASDAQ:VC opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.52.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

