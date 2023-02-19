California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,871 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $7,461,434. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

