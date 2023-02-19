California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,739 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after acquiring an additional 543,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ALLETE by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 311,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.