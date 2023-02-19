California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 325,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BE opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BE shares. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

