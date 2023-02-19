California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

