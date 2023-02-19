California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.