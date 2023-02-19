California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,154,000 after buying an additional 108,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNL opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $60.80.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.