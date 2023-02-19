California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

