California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.