California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kemper by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kemper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

