California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.08 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $201.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.92. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

