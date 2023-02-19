California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.23 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,419 shares of company stock worth $3,263,328. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of SPT opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

