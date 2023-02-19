California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.32 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 63.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,963. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

