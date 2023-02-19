California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:HIW opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.