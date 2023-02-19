California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.47 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.47.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677 over the last ninety days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

