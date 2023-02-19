California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.