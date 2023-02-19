California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $7,710,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $6,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.