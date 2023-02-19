California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.96 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of AFRM opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

