California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,973 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,068,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 647,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 355,745 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 3,266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Zai Lab by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zai Lab

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

