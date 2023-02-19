California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

