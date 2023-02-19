California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 244.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,197. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Recommended Stories

