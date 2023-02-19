California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 139,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.70 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

