California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNET opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

