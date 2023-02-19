California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

