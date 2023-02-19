California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

