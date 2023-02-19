California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,510 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

New Relic stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

