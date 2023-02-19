California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 32,020 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

