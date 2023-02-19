California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 350,370 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after purchasing an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,577,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after purchasing an additional 605,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

