California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,949 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,203,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT opened at $112.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $133.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

