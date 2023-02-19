California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,307 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

