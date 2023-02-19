California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 75,185 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 344.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

