California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

