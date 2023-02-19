California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,024 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after buying an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,903,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

