California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.9 %

SLG stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.