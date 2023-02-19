California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.68.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.