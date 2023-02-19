California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

