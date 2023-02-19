California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $5.70 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,162 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fluor by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

FLR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

