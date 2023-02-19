California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $6.95 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.