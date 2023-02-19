California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $6.95 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.29.
iRhythm Technologies Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
