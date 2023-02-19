California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $7.07 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 145,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.
Cytokinetics Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics
Analyst Ratings Changes
CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.