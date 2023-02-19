California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $7.07 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 145,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,327 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,680 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

