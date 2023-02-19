Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Calix were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Calix by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

