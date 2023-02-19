Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,835 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 94,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.