Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $16.36 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

