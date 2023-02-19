Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

