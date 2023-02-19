CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.2 %

CIRCOR International stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $544.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

