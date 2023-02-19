Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,550 shares of company stock worth $6,597,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

