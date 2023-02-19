Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

