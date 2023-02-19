Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,329.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.