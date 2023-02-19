Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

