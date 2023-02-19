Cowen Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

