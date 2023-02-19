Cowen Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

GFS stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

