Cowen Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $80.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance
GFS stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
